BMG led by Zubair Motiwala sweeps KCCI elections with 90% of vote

The BMG slate, running under the banner of the "Empower KCCI" panel, executed a near-total sweep of the polls, capturing approximately 90% of the total votes cast

KARACHI: The Businessmen Group (BMG), led by prominent industrialist Zubair Motiwala, has secured a landslide victory in the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) elections for the 2026-28 term, according to provisional results..





The BMG slate, running under the banner of the "Empower KCCI" panel, executed a near-total sweep of the polls, capturing approximately 90% of the total votes cast across both the Corporate and Associate categories.





According to the provisional results issued by the KCCI Election Commission, BMG-backed candidates dominated the highly contested Corporate Category. Shahid Ismail of Premier Cables (Pvt) Ltd. emerged as the top vote-getter in the category with 1,547 votes. He was closely followed by a tight cluster of BMG-affiliated candidates, including Zafar Saeed Baghpati, Aslam Pakhali, Faisal Jahangir, and Ahsan Saleem, who each secured 1,537 votes.





The momentum continued into the Associate Category, where Haji Asif Chamdia of Chamdia Trading Company and Amir Mansha of Amir International led the pack, tying for the highest number of votes in their category with 1,501 each. Talat Mahmood of Ideal International followed closely with 1,497 votes.





The decisive mandate solidifies the BMG's continued dominance over the country's premier trade body. The election, held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, saw a robust turnout from the business community.





"The business community has once again reposed its full confidence in the leadership and vision of Zubair Motiwala and the Businessmen Group," said a spokesperson for the winning panel. "This clean sweep is a clear endorsement of our agenda to empower KCCI, promote economic growth, and resolve the pressing issues faced by the trade and industry sector."





The provisional results were formally endorsed by the KCCI Election Commission. The document bore the signatures of Election Commission members Aamir Abdullah Zaki, Asif Younus, and Khurram Saigal, alongside Chief Polling Agents Shams Burney (BMA) and Younus Bashir (BMG), and Secretary General S.M.H. Rizvi.





The newly elected Executive Committee is scheduled to take office next month, where they are expected to prioritize economic stabilization, trade facilitation, and advocacy for pro-business policies at both provincial and federal levels.