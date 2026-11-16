Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports

He said continuous curriculum reforms were underway to align the education system with modern requirements and future challenges.

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has stressed the need to promote skills in digital education, environmentally friendly technologies and advanced industrial technologies to accelerate industrial development and boost exports.





He said continuous curriculum reforms were underway to align the education system with modern requirements and future challenges, adding that education remained the foundation of national development, economic prosperity and positive social transformation.





The federal government was committed to providing access to quality education for all, with particular emphasis on teacher training and improving the standards of educational institutions, he said.





The minister expressed these views while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony as chief guest, jointly organized by the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in Karachi.





The event marked the successful completion of the pilot phase of the Industry-Led Training Programme under the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Programme, with 260 young people receiving certificates after completing their training through collaboration between PHMA institutes and industry.





Siddiqui said the effective integration of technology into education would provide students with learning opportunities in line with international standards.





He appreciated PHMA for its role in providing technical, vocational and professional training to industrial workers and facilitating employment opportunities across various industries.





The minister emphasized that combining formal education with practical skills was essential to empowering young people to contribute effectively to society and the national economy.





He also praised PHMA's commitment and capacity to develop a skilled workforce for Pakistan's textile and apparel industry.





PHMA Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Javed Bilwani, Zonal Chairman Abdul Jabbar Gajiani, Chairman of PHMA Institutes Faisal Arshad Sheikh and other association office-bearers and members of the Institute Management Committee welcomed the minister.



