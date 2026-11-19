FBR unveils draft rules for a faceless income tax appeals system

Every virtual hearing will be recorded and digitally archived as part of the appeal’s electronic record.

KARACHI: Tax disputes are moving behind closed digital doors, and physical face-offs in appellate offices are on their way out. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) unveiled draft rules on Wednesday for a faceless income tax appeals system, stripping away direct physical contact between taxpayers and appellate authorities while concealing the identity of the officers deciding those disputes.





Notified through SRO 2136 of 2026 to amend the Income Tax Rules, 2002, by inserting a separate chapter on faceless appeals, the rules are expected to be finalised this week following feedback from stakeholders.





Under the proposed framework, every step of an appeal, from filing and submitting evidence to hearings and issuing final orders, will run electronically through the FBR’s Iris portal or another designated automated system.





All notices, requisitions, written submissions, arguments and evidence will move exclusively through the portal, with neither taxpayers nor tax officials or their authorised representatives allowed to appear physically before the appellate authority.





Anonymity is built straight into the virtual hearing process. The Commissioner (Appeals) will not be identified during video-link hearings, and their voice will be electronically modified to prevent disclosure of who is on the other end. Every virtual hearing will be recorded and digitally archived as part of the appeal’s electronic record.





The system also redraws administrative lines. A separate appeals wing or centre will be set up in Islamabad made up of appellate units, each headed by a Commissioner (Appeals), functioning under the administrative control of the FBR’s Member (Legal) Inland Revenue.





Crucially, the draft bars the director general, chief commissioner or any other authority from exercising control over or issuing directions to a Commissioner (Appeals) on how to hear or decide an appeal. To keep case loads balanced and decisions impartial, the FBR or the Centre will also be able to shift pending appeals from one appellate unit to another through the automated system.





Taxpayers who prefer to skip live video sessions will still have the option of seeking a ruling based strictly on written submissions. In those cases, respondent tax authorities can file written comments, while taxpayers keep the right to reply.















