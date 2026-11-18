Japan's exports jump 20.5% in October, beating forecasts

Shipments of semiconductor equipment, which have been propping up Tokyo's exports, jumped 49.7% by value.

TOKYO: Japan's exports surged 20.5% in October from a year earlier, snapping a two-month slowdown in shipments, official data released Wednesday showed.





The growth beat expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had pegged it at 20%, and was sharply higher than a revised 16.5% in September.





Shipments of semiconductor equipment, which have been propping up Tokyo's exports, jumped 49.7% by value. Exports of motor vehicles climbed 19.9% year on year.





By destination, shipments to China rose 13.3%, while those to the U.S. climbed 23.9%.





Exports have been the main driver of Japan's growth, though a surge in the value of petroleum imports due to the Iran war has offset some of the impact of the export surge on the economy.





Import growth for October came in at 21.6%, sharply missing analysts' estimates of 25.8%, with petroleum imports climbing 60.5% by value even as volumes slipped 0.7%.





Analysts previously said that the surge in value reflected Japan's attempts to switch sources to more expensive American oil as shipments from the Middle East stalled.





Imports of petroleum from the U.S. jumped more than 1,100% year on year by value and 738% by volume. In contrast, shipments from the Middle East dipped 16.5% by volume, while higher prices pushed up import value by 37.7%.





The country posted a surprise contraction in third-quarter GDP, which shrank 0.1% on an annualized basis.





Following the data, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.91%, while the yen traded at 159.50 to the dollar.