Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre

Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs328 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs358 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices by Rs2 per litre, according to an official notification issued on Monday.





Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs328 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs358 per litre.





The revised prices will take effect from November 17, the notification said.





Earlier, the federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged.









Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs330 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs360 per litre.