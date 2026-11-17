Petrol price cut by Rs3 per litre, diesel rate unchanged

The new petrol price has been set at Rs325 per litre, down from Rs328, while high-speed diesel will continue to sell at Rs358 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday reduced the price of petrol by Rs3 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged, according to an official notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





The new petrol price has been set at Rs325 per litre, down from Rs328, while high-speed diesel will continue to sell at Rs358 per litre.





The revised prices will take effect from midnight on Nov. 17 and remain applicable from Nov. 18, the notification said.





OGRA said the prices had been determined under the government's approved mechanism for setting petroleum product rates.





Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices by Rs2 per litre, according to an official notification issued on Monday.





Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs328 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs358 per litre.





The revised prices will take effect from November 17, the notification said.