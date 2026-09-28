United Tigers sign Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman as icon player for 2026 Abu Dhabi T10

Pakistan batter joins newly established franchise for its debut season as tournament enters first year under government ownership





ABU DHABI: The newly established Abu Dhabi T10 franchise United Tigers has signed Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman as its icon player for the 2026 edition of the tournament.





The franchise and the league announced the signing on social media, confirming the 36-year-old will represent United Tigers in their debut season.





“United Tigers have secured the experienced Fakhar Zaman as their icon for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10,” the announcement said.





Fakhar has represented Pakistan in three tests, 92 one-day internationals and 120 Twenty20 internationals, bringing extensive franchise cricket experience from leagues around the world.





The left-handed batter has played in the Pakistan Super League, ILT20, Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Lanka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and England's Vitality Blast.





Overall, he has appeared in 340 T20 matches, scoring 8,978 runs with four centuries and 61 half-centuries.





The Abu Dhabi T10 has featured several major international stars over the years, including Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.





The 10th edition of the tournament will be played Nov. 7-20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium and will again feature eight teams.





The 2026 season will be the first since the competition underwent an ownership change. Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub acquired a majority stake in the league with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board.





Following the change, the tournament will operate as a government-owned and managed competition, with the joint venture overseeing it as a “long-term national sporting asset.”