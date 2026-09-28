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BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance

Jimin’s TikTok was lighting up with likes, shares and heart emojis.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jimin sparks the internet with TikTok debut

SEOUL: BTS Jimin sent the fandom buzzing on Monday, Sept. 28, after making his highly anticipated TikTok debut with a surprise performance of his solo track “Be Mine,” giving ARMY another reason to celebrate just hours after BTS swept three categories at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.


The K-pop star, who posted the video on TikTok, caught fans off guard with a sunset-backed dance performance that quickly turned into a full-blown social media frenzy. Jimin’s first TikTok post featured choreography from a song from his 2024 solo album “MUSE.”


The timing added even more fuel to the fandom fever. BTS had just collected three VMAs on Sunday, winning Song of the Year, and Best K-Pop for “SWIM,” taking Best Group at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Within a short time, Jimin’s TikTok was lighting up with likes, shares and heart emojis as fans rushed to social media to process the surprise. The post also sparked a wave of reactions on X and fan communities, with many celebrating the long-awaited arrival of Jimin on the platform.


The fan reaction was explosive as anticipated, with the video racking up close to 400K likes in less than an hour and 60K shares. The video also became a trend on Twitter and Instagram.


The sunset setting and smooth choreography only intensified the excitement. Fans described the visual as dreamy and immediately began talking about Jimin’s performance, his return to TikTok and the possibility of seeing more content from him.


The reaction spilled beyond TikTok as fans flooded social media with messages ranging from emotional welcome backs to playful declarations that they were simply not ready for the surprise.

Comments included: “Welcome back, Jimin. We missed you so much!” “Our Jimin is back, and the timing could not be better.” “Jimin and the sunset are such a perfect combination," social media users commented on his post.


While others wrote, “You’re an angel, Jimin. We missed this energy.”


“Okay, Jimin just broke the internet.” “My favorite song with my favorite person. I’m not okay!”


With BTS riding high after its historic VMA sweep, Jimin’s TikTok arrival gave ARMY a second celebration to enjoy and the fandom is already watching closely for whatever he posts next.

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