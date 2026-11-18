Harry Styles, Cher and Billie Eilish set to rock Glastonbury 2027

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, is preparing for her second headlining performance at this event.

The festival's absence in 2026 was not the result of cancellation or financial trouble

LONDON: Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Cher will headline Glastonbury 2027, bringing a powerful mix of pop, rock and legendary hits to Britain's biggest music festival after its year-long break in 2026, organizers announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.





The festival will return to Worthy Farm in southwest England from June 23-27, 2027, with thousands of music fans expected to gather for the highly anticipated event.





For Harry Styles, the announcement marks his first appearance at Glastonbury. The British pop star recently wrapped up a 30-show residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, adding another major achievement to his musical career.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

Meanwhile, music legend Cher, 81, will take the spotlight in the festival's celebrated Legends slot, making her appearance one of the most talked-about highlights of the upcoming event.





Billie Eilish, meanwhile, is preparing for her second headlining performance at this event. The American singer first topped the festival's bill in 2022, making her return another major moment for fans.





British singer Fender will also claim one of the festival's coveted headlining spots for the first time.





The excitement does not end there. Massive Attack, Chase & Status, The xx and Lily Allen are also among the performers announced for the 2027 edition.





Social media users shared mixed reactions to Glastonbury's 2027 lineup announcement, with some expressing excitement while others questioned the choice of headliners.





Sam Fender reacted to the announcement with heart emojis, while New Zealand band Fat Freddy's Drop commented, "Cheers."





One first-time Glastonbury attendee also admitted feeling underwhelmed by the headliners, particularly Sam Fender, but welcomed the inclusion of classic acts such as De La Soul, Primal Scream and Basement Jaxx.





Others highlighted the timing of the announcement, with one user joking that the same week could bring major moments involving James Bond, GTA 6 and Glastonbury, adding that perhaps everything would finally be ok.





Meanwhile, some fans celebrated the announcement, while others called for longtime festivalgoers to make room for a younger generation.





One commenter also expressed disappointment over Coldplay's absence, writing that Glastonbury without the band "doesn't seem right."





Adéla's appearance on the lineup also sparked excitement among Slovakian fans, with one supporter expressing pride in the artist's opportunity to perform at the iconic festival.





According to organizers, tickets for the sold-out festival disappeared within 42 minutes of going on sale last month, even before the headline acts were revealed.





Why Did Glastonbury Take a Break in 2026?





The festival's absence in 2026 was not the result of cancellation or financial trouble. Instead, organizers scheduled a traditional break known as a "fallow year" to give Worthy Farm's land time to recover.





Every five years or so, the festival takes a year off because hosting more than 200,000 people puts considerable pressure on the farm's pastures.





The temporary pause allows the grass and surrounding land to recover before the massive crowds return.





Now, with four major headliners confirmed and tickets already sold out, Glastonbury 2027 is shaping up to be a spectacular return for music lovers.