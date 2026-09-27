Johnny Depp eats decorative plant at Las Vegas party

The appearance comes as Depp continues a return to high-profile public events and film promotion following his widely publicized defamation case involving former wife Amber Heard.

LAS VEGAS: Johnny Depp drew attention at a Las Vegas after-party over the weekend when he appeared to snack on artificial leaves from a decorative wall.

Depp, 63, attended a Saturday night event at Park MGM celebrating his rum brand, Three Hearts, during Drink Las Vegas. In video from the party, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor posed for photographers while holding a drink and wearing a dark outfit, brown wide-brimmed hat, tinted glasses, a loose neck bandana and several large rings.

At one point, Depp walked to a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in faux greenery and pressed his face into the display. He then emerged with a leaf in his mouth as photographers continued taking pictures.

The actor appeared to spit out the leaf before returning to the wall for another bite. In another moment, he raised his glass and smiled while two leaves appeared to protrude from his teeth.

Other clips from the event showed Depp clinking glasses and speaking with attendees. He was also seen seated at a table, continuing conversations with guests.

The appearance comes as Depp continues a return to high-profile public events and film promotion following his widely publicized defamation case involving former wife Amber Heard.

In July, Depp made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to promote “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” appearing in costume as the story’s central miser. He wore prosthetics, gray facial hair and a heavy brow for the presentation, which was staged on what appeared to be a re-creation of the film’s snowy setting.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in August that Depp was in discussions to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a future “Pirates of the Caribbean” installment.

“We’re talking with Johnny, we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done,” Bruckheimer told Deadline at Disney’s D23 convention.



