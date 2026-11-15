Katie Price finds freedom after cutting toxic people from her life

Katie Price said her life had moved from one difficult situation to another.

Katie Price also praised her sister, Sophie, for standing by her through difficult times

Katie Price is embracing a fresh start after distancing herself from negative influences, revealing how therapy, an ADHD diagnosis and support from her sister have helped her regain control of her life and find a new sense of freedom.





During a candid interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the former glamour model explained that therapy and her diagnosis have helped her understand her emotions, recognize personal triggers and manage the challenges that once made her life feel overwhelming.





Katie Price said her life had moved from one difficult situation to another, leaving her with little time to process past experiences.





However, she believes therapy and understanding her condition have helped her work through painful experiences and move toward a more stable future.





She also spoke about some of the difficult moments she experienced before receiving her diagnosis in the summer of 2023, including a suicide attempt during a mental health crisis.





Katie Price said she has since made significant changes to her personal and professional life. She no longer has a formal management team and has distanced herself from people she believes were having a negative influence on her decisions.





Explaining her newfound independence, she said she no longer wants managers or a romantic partner controlling her life. Instead, she prefers making her own decisions and staying in charge of her future.





Katie Price also praised her sister, Sophie, for standing by her through difficult times and offering guidance whenever needed.





The sisters also co-host a podcast together, with Sophie providing professional advice and support. However, Price explained that they do not consider their relationship a traditional manager-client arrangement because she remains responsible for her own decisions.





She added that her sister still worries about her, but those concerns have changed as her mental health has improved. According to Katie Price, Sophie no longer has to fear receiving an alarming phone call about her well-being.





Katie Price's latest comments highlight how she is focusing on personal growth, independence and healthier relationships while leaving difficult experiences behind.