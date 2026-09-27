Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury

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Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury

Katie Price has previously spoken publicly about body dysmorphia and her history of cosmetic procedures.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look

A red-carpet makeup look created for reality star Katie Price has sparked a wave of online backlash, leaving makeup artist Mitchell Halliday stunned by what he called an unusually cruel level of abuse.


Halliday, founder of "Made By Mitchell", said tens of thousands of comments flooded a video showing Price’s transformation, with some containing language too offensive to repeat publicly.


The makeup artist, who is from Bolton, said he has faced criticism online throughout his career. But the reaction to Price’s appearance caught him off guard.


“This isn’t criticism. This is cruelty,” Halliday said, describing the comments as some of the harshest abuse he has ever experienced online.


Price has previously spoken publicly about body dysmorphia and her history of cosmetic procedures. Halliday said what mattered most to him was that Price was happy with how she looked.


The backlash prompted Halliday to post another video defending Price and his brand. He said he was shocked by the negativity directed at the online community he has spent a decade building.

Halliday said he wants his platform to be a space where people can express themselves differently without being attacked. Despite the controversy, Halliday said he and Price have moved past the incident and are expected to work together again.

Katie Price says it is the first time in 48 years I can look in the mirror and say I fancy that.


She told makeup artist Mitchell Halliday I can actually say when I hate myself I can look in the mirror and that she looks good looking here.

She also said she "looks like a hamster" and she is so sore after new face fillers and implants. She said she flew to Brussells because one boob was bigger than the other and put more filler in both.


Beauty entrepreneur Mitchell Halliday marked his 28th birthday two days ago by celebrating another trip around the sun with a heartfelt message for the people closest to him, and his fans quickly turned the post into a flood of birthday love.

Halliday, shared a series of his birthday photos on social media a few days ago, captioning the post “28’th turn around the sun."


Reflecting on the milestone, Halliday wrote that he was thankful for “people, my people,” adding that nothing mattered as long as he had them by his side. “Thanks for another wild year, you are my everything,” he wrote.


The emotional birthday message quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans and followers, who filled the comments with warm wishes for the beauty mogul.


“Happy birthday Mitch, have a lovely day,” one follower wrote. Another fan appeared to realize they shared the same birthday, writing, “Aah forgot we shared a birthday! Hope you’ve had the loveliest of days.”


One follower called him “baby boy,” while another wrote, “happy birthday honey.” The birthday celebration comes as Halliday continues to build his beauty brand and maintain a strong connection with his online community.


Halliday's journey into the beauty industry began at school, where he experimented with makeup and shaped his eyebrows despite attempts by his head teacher to discourage him.


He later appeared on The X Factor as part of a boy band called No Getaway, but was eliminated from the competition. He then found work at a Manchester salon, where his career began to gain momentum.


His online presence eventually caught the attention of major figures in the beauty world, including beauty creator NikkieTutorials in 2018.


Halliday launched his beauty salon during the pandemic and later built the company into a major social-commerce success. In 2024, the brand reportedly generated $1 million in a single day through TikTok Shop, reaching the milestone in about 12 hours.

His mission, he says, is to create a space where people feel free to be themselves. The latest backlash, however, has put that message under the spotlight and sparked a wider conversation about the line between online criticism and cruelty.

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