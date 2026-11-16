Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000

The death was reported in Rio de Janeiro.

Mpox is a viral disease caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox.

SAO PAULO: Brazil has reported its first mpox-related death of 2026, with more than 1,000 confirmed infections recorded nationwide, prompting health officials to increase surveillance and purchase 25,000 additional vaccine doses, according to a report released by the Fiocruz Institute.





The country has recorded 1,009 confirmed mpox cases this year, the institute said. Fiocruz, which is affiliated with Brazil's Health Ministry, said the rising number of infections does not currently qualify as an outbreak because cases remain significantly below the peak recorded in 2022.





The death was reported in Rio de Janeiro, where confirmed infections between September and November doubled compared with the number recorded during the rest of the year.





In response to the increase, the government has strengthened disease surveillance and purchased additional doses of the mpox vaccine. However, health officials are not classifying the rise in infections as an outbreak.





Mpox is a viral disease caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox. It can cause fever, muscle aches and painful, blister-like skin lesions. In some cases, the disease can be fatal.





The virus can spread from animals to humans and between people through close physical contact.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in 2022 and again in 2024 following the rapid spread of the disease in several countries.





Most of Brazil's reported infections this year have been concentrated in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the country's three most populous states. Brazil has a population of approximately 214 million.