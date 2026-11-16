GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research

Yasir Khan Niazi also called for a shift in medical education from a primarily treatment-focused.

ISLAMABAD: Nine leading national and international experts have joined Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) as adjunct faculty members under an initiative by GAK HealthCare International to strengthen medical education, expand research opportunities and prepare future healthcare professionals for emerging industry challenges.





The appointments were announced during IMDC's 86th Special Session of the Academic Council. The initiative aims to bring specialized expertise in public health, medical sciences, scientific research, healthcare entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence into the institution's academic programs.





The session was attended by GAK HealthCare International Group CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, City University Islamabad (CUI) and IMDC Vice Chancellor Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Muhammad Aslam, IMDC Principal Prof. Safia Shaukat, along with other institutional leaders and senior management.





Welcoming the newly appointed faculty members, Muhammad Aslam said their association would strengthen the institutions' academic environment, improve mentorship opportunities and support student development.





The nine appointees include Prof. Zafar Mirza. He is a global public health expert and former special assistant to the Prime Minister on health who previously served as a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official.





Prof. Muhammad Salman is the CEO of the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Pakistan. Prof. Zia Ullah Khan Dawar serves as the project director of the Prime Minister's National Program for the Elimination of Hepatitis C.





The other appointees include Prof. Rizwan Uppal. He is a healthcare entrepreneur and the founder of Islamabad Diagnostic Centre.





Prof. N.M. Butt is an internationally recognized nuclear physicist and a pioneer of nanotechnology in Pakistan. He previously served as director general and chief scientist of PINSTECH. Prof.





Asjad Hameed is a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist. He is also the founder and chairman of The Diabetes Centre.





The list also includes Prof. Mumtaz Ali Khan. He is the chief of NIH's Centre for Disease Control and Pakistan's national focal person for infection prevention and control.





Prof. Javed I. Khan is a forensic scientist and toxicologist with expertise in laboratory compliance. He has four decades of professional experience in the United States and Canada.





Prof. Muhammad Usman Hadi is an expert in clinical artificial intelligence at Ulster University in Belfast in the United Kingdom.





Speaking at the event, Yasir Khan Niazi said GAK HealthCare was expanding its academic, research and technological capabilities to prepare its institutions and graduates for the changing demands of the healthcare sector.





He said medical institutions must look beyond existing healthcare practices and prepare students to address emerging challenges through new technologies, stronger research and improved academic training.





"Our success begins with the strength of our faculty and is ultimately reflected in the achievements of our students," Niazi said. "We measure our success by one student at a time."





He added that bringing experienced professionals into the academic environment would broaden students' exposure, strengthen their skills and prepare them to contribute more effectively to the healthcare sector.





Yasir Khan Niazi also called for a shift in medical education from a primarily treatment-focused approach toward greater emphasis on disease prevention, public health, evidence-based practices and the responsible use of emerging technologies.





Highlighting the institution's work in clinical artificial intelligence, he discussed the Clinical AI in Healthcare Certificate Program offered in collaboration with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, with the endorsement of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).





He also outlined plans to integrate artificial intelligence into mainstream medical education, including the MBBS curriculum, and establish a proposed Center for AI in Healthcare at IMDC. The center would focus on developing AI applications for medical education, research and clinical practice.





Yasir Khan Niazi further invited industry and research organizations to collaborate with CUI and IMDC on applied research and innovation, emphasizing the importance of connecting academic knowledge with clinical practice and industry requirements.





He said partnerships between universities, healthcare institutions and industry could help turn research findings and new ideas into practical solutions to pressing healthcare challenges.





Mirza emphasized the importance of public health, disease prevention, health equity and evidence-based policymaking in medical education.





He said strengthening public health perspectives in medical curricula would help prepare healthcare professionals to address broader population health needs.





He also expressed confidence that his experience in global health policy, healthcare systems and international public health would support academic development, student mentorship and a more prevention-focused approach to healthcare.





Salman highlighted the importance of scientific research, laboratory infrastructure, disease surveillance and health security in strengthening Pakistan's healthcare system.





He also identified opportunities for collaboration between NIH, IMDC and CUI through joint research, professional training, scientific cooperation and knowledge exchange.





Such partnerships, he said, could strengthen institutional research capabilities, advance laboratory sciences and biosafety practices, and prepare students and faculty to respond to emerging public health challenges.





The newly appointed experts received certificates of appointment and citations recognizing their professional achievements and contributions.





GAK HealthCare said the appointments would support faculty development, expert mentorship, academic engagement and collaborative research across its institutions.





Its academic and healthcare network includes CUI, IMDC, Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital, Islamabad Dental Hospital and colleges offering nursing, rehabilitation sciences and medical technology programs.





Through this integrated network, GAK HealthCare aims to strengthen academic programs, expand research capabilities, promote innovation and build stronger industry partnerships while preparing healthcare professionals to meet Pakistan's evolving medical needs and contribute to global healthcare development.