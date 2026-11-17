Men are fighting midlife aging as testosterone therapy gains popularity

Testosterone levels naturally decline with age.

Several factors are contributing to the growing interest in TRT

Fatigue, unexplained weight gain and reduced sex drive are often blamed on aging, but could low testosterone be part of the problem?





Across the United States, more men in their 40s and 50s are questioning whether these changes are simply part of getting older or signs of an underlying hormone issue.





As personal accounts of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) spread online, the treatment is attracting growing attention and raising important questions about diagnosis, safety and long-term health.





Testosterone is an important hormone that helps regulate sex drive, muscle mass, bone strength, red blood cell production and other body functions.





Although testosterone levels naturally decline with age, a significant deficiency can cause symptoms that affect a man's physical health, energy and quality of life.





However, experiencing tiredness, weight gain or low libido does not automatically mean someone has low testosterone. Sleep problems, stress, depression, obesity, diabetes and other medical conditions can produce similar symptoms.





Several factors are contributing to the growing interest in TRT. More men are speaking openly about health concerns that affect their energy, physical strength, mood and sexual well-being.

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Instead of automatically accepting these changes as part of aging, some are seeking medical evaluations to understand their causes.





Greater access to health information and online discussions has also encouraged men to ask questions about hormone levels and seek second medical opinions when necessary.





Some men report being told that their testosterone levels are within the normal range despite experiencing symptoms. However, hormone levels can fluctuate throughout the day, and a single blood test may not provide enough information to establish a diagnosis.





Medical professionals generally recommend evaluating symptoms alongside laboratory results rather than relying on one measurement.





Personal success stories should also be treated carefully because improvements reported by individual patients do not guarantee similar results for others.





According to the Endocrine Society, doctors should diagnose testosterone deficiency only when a patient has relevant symptoms and consistently low hormone levels.





The evaluation generally involves at least two morning blood tests because testosterone concentrations are usually highest during the early hours. Doctors may also investigate other medical conditions that could explain the symptoms before recommending treatment.





For men with confirmed testosterone deficiency, medically supervised treatment may improve sexual function, increase bone density and help maintain muscle mass.





Some patients may also experience improvements in anemia and other symptoms associated with low testosterone. However, TRT is not a general solution for weight loss, tiredness or the effects of aging.





The treatment also carries potential health risks, including increased red blood cell production, acne, reduced sperm production, fertility problems and increased blood pressure.





Testosterone therapy may also be unsuitable for men with certain medical conditions. Men planning to have children should discuss fertility concerns with a specialist before considering treatment because external testosterone can reduce the body's natural sperm production.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated testosterone product labeling in February 2025 following its review of cardiovascular safety information.





The agency also highlighted findings related to increased blood pressure, making regular medical monitoring an important part of treatment. These findings reinforce why testosterone therapy should only be considered under appropriate medical supervision.

Josh Duhamel has become the latest well-known celebrity to speak publicly about testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and turn his personal experience into a business venture.





The actor's decision to launch a direct-to-consumer TRT company comes as testosterone prescriptions continue to rise, health regulators revisit safety concerns and conversations about men's hormone health become more open.





Duhamel, 53, revealed that he started testosterone replacement therapy in his 40s after being diagnosed with low testosterone. He has since cofounded Gatlan, a medical service focused on hormone treatment and optimization.





During a September 2026 appearance on Dave Asprey's podcast, The Human Upgrade, Duhamel discussed his decision to enter the business.





He said a former representative had warned him that publicly associating himself with testosterone treatment could negatively affect his public image. However, he decided to move forward despite the warning.





The actor also shared his personal experience with the treatment, explaining that he now feels physically stronger and healthier than he did in his early to mid-30s. He uses an injectable testosterone treatment three times a week.





"I feel better now than I did in my early to mid-30s," Duhamel said. He added that he had noticed improvements in his joints, back and knees, saying he felt stronger overall.





Lifestyle changes can also play an important role in supporting overall hormonal and metabolic health. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and following a balanced diet can improve general well-being.





Strength training and physical activity help maintain muscle health, while adequate sleep supports normal hormone regulation. Men experiencing persistent snoring, daytime tiredness or other sleep-related problems should also consider medical evaluation.





Managing stress and maintaining healthy daily habits can further support physical and mental health. Chronic stress, poor sleep and unhealthy eating patterns may contribute to symptoms that resemble low testosterone.





Although these lifestyle measures cannot replace medical treatment when a genuine hormone deficiency exists, they can form an important part of an individual's overall health plan.





As public interest in men's hormone health continues to grow, medical professionals face an important challenge by distinguishing genuine testosterone deficiency from ordinary age-related changes and other health conditions.





Greater awareness could encourage earlier diagnosis and more informed conversations between patients and doctors. At the same time, increased demand for treatment makes accurate testing, responsible prescribing and long-term monitoring essential.





Testosterone replacement therapy may benefit men with medically confirmed hormone deficiency, but it is not an anti-aging shortcut. Proper diagnosis, individualized treatment and regular medical supervision remain essential.





This article is intended for general health information and does not replace professional medical advice.



