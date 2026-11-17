Iran's foreign minister meets Pakistan's army chief in Rawalpindi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday to discuss regional security.





RAWALPINDI: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday to discuss regional security and ways to address common security challenges, the military said.





According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday, a high-level Iranian delegation led by Araghchi called on the army chief during the visit.





The meeting covered matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and evolving geopolitical developments, the military's media wing said. Both sides also exchanged views on exploring avenues for addressing shared security challenges.





Field Marshal Munir stressed the importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two countries to promote regional peace and stability, according to the statement.





Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed Iran's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, the statement added.





The Iranian foreign minister was in Pakistan to attend the 30th Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Islamabad.





Addressing the forum a day earlier, Araghchi said Iran had consistently sought friendly and constructive relations with its neighboring countries and had no inherent disputes with any regional state. He warned that regional states must not allow their territories, airspace and other facilities to be used as platforms to launch attacks against any other country.





"One principle remains clear: regional countries must not use each other's territories, airspace, and facilities as platforms to launch attacks," he said.