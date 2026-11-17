Winter Skincare: How Malai may benefit dry skin

Malai, commonly used to enhance the taste of tea and desserts, has long been part of traditional skincare routines.

Dry skin becomes a common problem during winter as temperatures drop, often causing irritation, itching and tightness. While many people turn to expensive moisturisers to keep their skin hydrated, traditional home remedies such as malai (cream) are also used for skincare.





Malai, commonly used to enhance the taste of tea and desserts, has long been part of traditional skincare routines. Some home remedies recommend applying it to the face up to three times a week to help soften the skin.





Malai contains lactic acid, which may help improve skin texture and maintain moisture. This is one reason it is traditionally used as a home remedy for dry skin, leaving the skin feeling softer.





It is also believed to help cleanse the skin by removing surface impurities and dirt. However, there is limited scientific evidence to establish that applying malai can effectively clean clogged pores.





Another potential benefit is its exfoliating effect. Lactic acid can help remove dead skin cells from the skin's surface, potentially making it feel smoother and softer.





Malai also contains proteins and vitamins, which are considered beneficial for skin health. Its moisturising properties may help maintain skin softness and elasticity, potentially reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, there is insufficient clinical evidence that applying malai can prevent or reverse signs of ageing.





Experts recommend remembering that everyone's skin reacts differently to skincare products and home remedies.





Before applying malai to the face, it is advisable to conduct a patch test on a small area of skin. People with sensitive or allergy-prone skin should exercise particular caution and discontinue use if irritation or an allergic reaction develops.