Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades

Instead of following one fixed beauty formula, the new approach encourages people to create a look that feels distinctly.

CHICAGO: Glitter, bright colors, dramatic beauty and statement outfits are pushing back against the polished “clean girl” aesthetic, with young people and pop culture figures increasingly embracing a louder, more playful lifestyle built around self-expression.





The shift is showing up in fashion, makeup, social media and entertainment, where being noticeable is becoming part of the look. For years, the clean girl style has dominated social media with its neutral colors, simple makeup, slick hairstyles and minimal fashion. Now, a different mood is emerging as more sparkle, more color and fewer rules.





Pop star Zara Larsson has become one visible example of the change, building her recent image around glitter, colorful makeup, long hair, platform shoes, rhinestones and marine-inspired beauty. Her Midnight Sun Era combines fashion, music and beauty into one recognizable visual world.





“I love a little bit of tackiness,” she told Allure, describing her preference for a style that is deliberately bold rather than perfectly polished.





The trend goes beyond clothing. Bright eye makeup, body glitter, glossy lips, colorful nails and playful accessories are becoming tools for creating a complete personal identity.





Instead of following one fixed beauty formula, the new approach encourages people to create a look that feels distinctly their own.





The growing appeal of maximalism reflects a wider change in online beauty culture. Social media users are no longer limited to one aesthetic. One day can mean neutral makeup and simple clothes, but the next can bring glitter, dramatic hair and colorful accessories.





This new lifestyle is also closely connected to entertainment. Concerts, festivals and social media posts are becoming spaces where people can show their personalities through highly visual looks.





Rather than treating beauty as something that should look effortless, maximalist styling celebrates the effort behind the appearance. Hair extensions, elaborate makeup, jewelry, sequins and statement clothing become part of the experience.





The trend is also changing how celebrities and creators present themselves online. Instead of promoting only individual songs, products or outfits, many are developing complete visual identities that audiences can recognize instantly.





Larsson described this approach as building a “world” around her music, identity and sound. Her fans have responded by recreating elements of that world, including glitter makeup and playful dolphin-inspired visuals.





That connection between artist and audience shows how lifestyle trends can move quickly from celebrity culture to everyday social media.





The rise of maximalism does not necessarily mean the clean-girl aesthetic has disappeared. Instead, both styles are competing in the same digital space.





The difference is in the message. Minimalism often focuses on looking polished and effortless. Maximalism puts the focus on personality, creativity and visibility.





And in a culture where trends can disappear overnight, the growing attraction to glitter, color and individuality suggests that the next big beauty statement may not be about looking effortless at all. It may simply be about being impossible to ignore.