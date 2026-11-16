Chaudhry Salik Hussain responds to Rs5 billion legal notice, stands by Punjab corruption allegations

Hussain filed his formal reply through the Advocate General Punjab's office, referencing audit reports and preparing to defend himself in court.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain has submitted a written, point-by-point response to a Rs5 billion defamation notice from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, standing by his allegations of widespread corruption in the province and vowing not to be silenced by legal action.





"Attempts to intimidate through legal notices will neither silence nor deter me from raising concerns on matters of public interest and their well-being," Hussain said in a social media post. "The province continues to suffer from gross mismanagement and rampant corruption, issues that demand a little self-reflection and accountability, not intimidation."





The dispute stems from an interview with ARY News in which Hussain, a PML-Q leader and federal minister from a smaller party in the ruling coalition, alleged widespread corruption in Punjab, claiming that corruption-related files could fill entire cupboards. He also questioned the provincial government's focus on development funds for Lahore and praised former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, calling him "the best chief executive Punjab has ever had."





Maryam issued the Rs5 billion defamation notice demanding a retraction, an unconditional public apology and payment of damages within seven days, while challenging Hussain to produce evidence or face court action. Notices were also sent to ARY News anchor Naeem Ashraf Butt and channel chairman Muhammad Iqbal.





"If you have proof, bring it forward; if not, I will drag you to court," Maryam said during a laptop distribution ceremony, reiterating an allegation made a day earlier by Information Minister Azma Bukhari that Hussain had effectively issued a charge sheet against the provincial government out of displeasure over the appointment of a deputy commissioner on merit.





Hussain acknowledged during the interview that he did not possess evidence to substantiate his claims, saying: "I have no evidence, but I hear stories about corruption in Punjab every day." He also remarked that "cupboards are filled with files on corruption cases in Punjab."





He rejected the suggestion that his remarks were prompted by the deputy commissioner appointment, maintaining that the interview had been recorded three weeks earlier. He acknowledged, however, that he had asked the government to appoint a deputy commissioner whose capabilities were better suited to executing mega projects.





Hussain also criticized the incumbent provincial government, alleging that political considerations were increasingly shaping development priorities and the allocation of public funds. He claimed a disproportionate share of the provincial development budget was being spent in Lahore, while districts such as Gujrat, where government-backed candidates lost elections, were being overlooked.





Hussain filed his formal reply through the Advocate General Punjab's office, referencing audit reports and preparing to defend himself in court.





The legal notice contends that Hussain made sweeping allegations about corruption without providing any documentary or verifiable evidence, damaging the reputation of the chief minister and the provincial administration. It questioned which departments, public offices, officials, projects or transactions he was referring to, and whether his remarks were based on any complaints, inquiries, investigations or official records.





"The office of a federal minister is not a licence to circulate rumours, convert hearsay into apparent fact, or make sweeping accusations against another constitutional Government without identifying any credible factual basis," the notice said.