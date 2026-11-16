Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices

Former PTI leader accused prison authorities of disregarding jail procedures.

He said he had lost nearly 85% of the vision in his right eye

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has appealed to the chief justices of Pakistan's Supreme Court (SC), Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) to urgently address serious health concerns involving him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, claiming that their medical needs and legal rights are being ignored.





In a letter written from Adiala Jail, Imran Khan warned that his health and life were at serious risk. He also accused prison authorities of ignoring a Supreme Court order issued on Aug. 18, 2026.





The letter stated that the Supreme Court had instructed officials to move him to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours.





The court had also directed authorities to establish a medical panel of heart and eye specialists to assess his condition.





He said that prison officials were keeping him in isolation for as many as 22 hours daily. He claimed he was also being denied meetings with family members and lawyers, along with access to books and television.





He also said he had been permitted to meet his legal team only four times this year. Meanwhile, his wife, Bushra Bibi, had reportedly been allowed just one meeting with her lawyers.





The former prime minister further claimed that prison authorities were preventing his sons from speaking with him by phone, despite court orders allowing two calls every week.





He also wrote that jail officials had repeatedly canceled his scheduled weekly meetings with his wife. According to the letter, the prison's medical panel had advised officials to allow him more contact with his family.





Moreover they also allow to provide reading materials and restore television access to help protect his mental well-being. However, he claimed these recommendations had not been followed.





He said he had lost nearly 85% of the vision in his right eye. He added that his lawyer first noticed a major decline in his eyesight during a meeting in February 2026.





He also expressed concern about Bushra Bibi's health, claiming she suffered retinal damage in April 2026 and later underwent a complex surgical procedure.





According to him, she remains at risk of permanently losing her eyesight and needs another operation. He further accused authorities of withholding her medical reports and limiting her access to doctors.





Referring to medical advice, he warned that he faced serious risks of a brain hemorrhage and heart attack. He also claimed that his heart had already suffered damage.





In the letter, he maintained that he had always relied on the legal system to challenge the cases against him and had never requested special treatment based on his medical condition.





He complained that his legal appeals were still awaiting hearings while concerns about his health and basic rights continued to go unanswered.





The PTI ex- founder also questioned why the Al-Qadir appeal had been scheduled before older cases that were still pending.





He argued that his medical condition, his wife's eyesight and the implementation of Supreme Court orders should take immediate priority.





Former PTI leader accused prison authorities of disregarding jail procedures, prison regulations and constitutional protections.





Reflecting on his efforts to establish hospitals and provide free healthcare to people from disadvantaged backgrounds, he said he was now struggling to secure proper medical treatment for himself and his wife.





"I am not seeking special treatment. I simply want the Supreme Court's directions followed and access to proper medical care," he wrote.





The former prime minister said he could establish his innocence only if he remained alive. He urged the country's chief justices to step in and ensure justice before the situation became irreversible.