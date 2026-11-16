KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national

Intelligence agencies are examining photographs and other available information to identify the remaining suspects.

Prime Minister's Coordinator Ikhtiar Wali also said that Afghan Taliban commanders had been included in a youth committee

PESHAWAR: An alleged connection between illegal gold mining and terrorist networks has come under scrutiny in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after intelligence officials identified an Afghan national among militants killed during a security operation targeting an illegal mining operation in Kohat.





On Nov. 11, police officers were killed when militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij attacked security personnel during an operation against an illegal gold mining network in Kohat.





Intelligence reports mentioned that one of the militants killed during the security forces' retaliatory operation was identified as an Afghan national. Authorities are still working to establish the identities of four other militants killed in the encounter.





A previously obtained photograph of the identified militant reportedly showed him working as a personal security guard for an Afghan Taliban leader in Kabul.





Intelligence agencies are examining photographs and other available information to identify the remaining suspects.





Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor claimed that nearly 80% of the gold extracted illegally in the province was being transported to Afghanistan.





Prime Minister's Coordinator Ikhtiar Wali also said that Afghan Taliban commanders had been included in a youth committee under the previous provincial government's patronage before being involved in illegal gold mining operations.





Ikhtiar Wali further claimed that militant groups were collecting monthly extortion payments of Rs700,000 from people involved in illegal mining and Rs1.1 million from miners traveling to the area from outside.





Security analysts said the available evidence pointed to alleged links involving the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Fitna al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban in illegal gold mining activities across the province.





They added that the current provincial government's actions against Fitna al-Khawarij, which they described as operating with Afghan support, sent a strong warning to groups accused of exploiting the province's natural resources.