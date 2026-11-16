Pakistan ties ECO regional cooperation to Afghan’s action against terrorism

Currently, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan are part of the ECO.

Pakistan wants a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan, but meaningful progress towards regional cooperation requires Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of neighboring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday.





Addressing the Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, Dar said a stable Afghanistan, at peace with itself and all its neighbors and fully integrated into the ECO framework, would benefit the Afghan people as well as the wider region by opening up avenues for trade, transit and economic cooperation.





Currently, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan are part of the ECO.





“Pakistan desires a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan, fully integrated within the ECO framework and at peace with itself and its all neighbors. Such an outcome would serve not only the Afghan people, but also the wider region, opening important avenues for trade, transit, and economic cooperation,” Dar said.





“At the same time, meaningful progress requires the Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of the neighboring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism.”





He said a secure and stable environment was essential for sustained regional economic partnerships, adding that these considerations remained central to Pakistan’s broader connectivity agenda.





“Regional connectivity rests on more than the routes that link us. It depends upon trust between states and confidence that international commitments will be honored. Unresolved disputes and the non-fulfillment of international obligations can erode that trust and impede economic progress,” Dar said.





The foreign minister emphasized that respect for international law and treaties is essential to enduring economic partnerships between countries.





Senior officials finalize agenda





Senior officials of the ECO finalized the agenda and draft Islamabad Communiqué ahead of the organization's 30th Council of Ministers meeting, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Monday.





According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was held on Nov 15 under the chairmanship of Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.





The meeting was attended by senior officials from ECO member states, representatives of the ECO Secretariat, and delegates from the organization's specialized agencies and regional institutions.





The officials reviewed preparations for the ministerial meeting and finalized its agenda and the draft Islamabad Communique for consideration by the foreign ministers.





They also reviewed the activities undertaken by the ECO Secretariat during the year, including ongoing programs and initiatives, outcomes of sectoral ministerial meetings, and the work of subsidiary bodies and specialized institutions, the ministry said.





Administrative and financial matters of the organization also came under discussion, with participants exchanging views on measures to improve its effectiveness.





The SOM serves as a preparatory forum for the Council of Ministers, enabling member states to assess progress, discuss issues of mutual interest and build consensus on proposals and draft documents ahead of ministerial-level deliberations.





A day earlier, Dar underscored the importance of strengthening “regional cooperation, connectivity and economic integration” as a two-day meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers kicked off in the capital on Sunday.





The Central Asian leaders will discuss and adopt ECO Vision 2035, a 10-year framework that aims to strengthen regional connectivity, economic integration, and sustainable growth.





Pakistan, which holds the ECO chairmanship for 2026-27, will seek to advance the organization's objectives under the theme “Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO”, the FO said a day earlier.















