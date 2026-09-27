Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever

Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-SEP-2026
PETROL
-2.27 PKR
Rs. 389.30/ltr
DIESEL
-3.56 PKR
Rs. 404.97/ltr
Headlines
Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever

The announcement also drew reactions from members of Pakistan's entertainment fraternity.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date

KARACHI: Wedding bells are officially ringing for Pakistani model and actress Roma Michael and actor Shan Baig, who have set Nov. 20, 2026, as their wedding date in Karachi, unveiling the news through a glamorous “Save the Date” video that quickly sparked excitement among fans and entertainment circles.


The couple turned their wedding announcement into a full-on glamour moment, sharing a romantic pre-wedding teaser on Instagram under #RomaWedsShan, with Roma writing a special thank-you to everyone who helped bring their “Save the Date” vision to life.


The announcement immediately set social media buzzing, as fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, congratulations and messages celebrating the couple.

“So so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while others posted messages including “MashaAllah!", “Absolutely breathtaking you both,” and “Mashallah congratulations.”


The comments quickly became a stream of love for the couple, with fans wishing them happiness as they count down to their Karachi celebrations.


For the high-glamour shoot, Roma appeared in a custom off-shoulder ballgown by Vanila Studio Dubai, featuring a structured sweetheart neckline, 3D floral lace appliqués and shimmering beadwork.


Shan complemented her look in a powder blue and soft teal-gray tailored suit, creating a coordinated, polished look for the couple's romantic reveal. The teaser was filmed at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, adding an international backdrop to the wedding announcement.


The announcement also drew reactions from members of Pakistan's entertainment fraternity. Actresses including Laiba Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi and Mariam Michael joined the celebrations with congratulatory messages.


Roma and Shan had previously kept their relationship relatively private, making the public wedding announcement an especially eye-catching moment for followers who had been watching their journey.


The countdown has officially begun, and judging by the fan frenzy surrounding their announcement, fans are already eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

Recommended

Roma Michael to Represent Pakistan at Miss Grand International

Roma Michael to Represent Pakistan at Miss Grand International
Mahira Khan’s pregnancy announcement ignites celebration across Pakistani showbiz

Mahira Khan’s pregnancy announcement ignites celebration across Pakistani showbiz
Momina Iqbal harassment case takes new storm as NCCIA declares Saqib, wife innocent

Momina Iqbal harassment case takes new storm as NCCIA declares Saqib, wife innocent
Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’

Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’
Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy

Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy
Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor

Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor
Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look

Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look
Freestyle rapper Ghani Tiger finds opportunity beyond Pakistan

Freestyle rapper Ghani Tiger finds opportunity beyond Pakistan
Momina Iqbal case: court adjourns hearing, extends bail till July 2

Momina Iqbal case: court adjourns hearing, extends bail till July 2
Ali Gul Pir embraces fatherhood as he welcomes newborn son

Ali Gul Pir embraces fatherhood as he welcomes newborn son
Mamya Shajaffar and Arslan Butt settle legal dispute out of court

Mamya Shajaffar and Arslan Butt settle legal dispute out of court
Pakistan remembers Tariq Aziz on his 6th death anniversary

Pakistan remembers Tariq Aziz on his 6th death anniversary