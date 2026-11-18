China moves Shenzhou-24 spacecraft to launch area; Pakistani astronaut to fly in historic first

The Shenzhou-24 crew will include a Pakistani astronaut, the first time a foreign astronaut will visit China’s space station.

JIUQUAN: China has moved its Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and Long March-2F carrier rocket to the launch area, with liftoff planned for a suitable time in the coming days, state media reported.





The Xinhua news agency, citing the China Manned Space Agency, said facilities and equipment at the launch site in northwest China are in good condition. Pre-launch functional checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, it said.





The agency has not announced an exact date or time for liftoff. The mission remains subject to the completion of checks and other preparations at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, and the rollout should not be treated as confirmation of a specific launch window.





The Shenzhou-24 crew will include a Pakistani astronaut, the first time a foreign astronaut will visit China’s space station. Serving as a payload specialist, he will spend about a week in orbit before returning to Earth with two Shenzhou-23 astronauts, Xinhua said.





China’s agency describes the flight as the first mission in the country’s manned space program to carry Chinese and foreign astronauts together. It also places Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight within a Chinese-led mission.





Officials have not disclosed the astronaut’s identity, the scientific payloads or experiments planned, or his specific duties during the flight.





The agency has also released the official emblem for the mission. Set against a backdrop of Earth, it shows the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft rendezvousing and docking with the space station.





Moving the spacecraft and rocket to the launch area indicates ground preparations have reached the stage before final launch operations. The Long March-2F is the crew-rated launcher assigned to the mission, while Shenzhou-24 is the spacecraft that will carry the astronauts.





The inclusion of a foreign payload specialist shows how China is using its crewed program for cooperation beyond its own astronaut corps, at a time when crewed-flight capability and international astronaut partnerships are expanding across Asia.





The next formal milestone will be a launch announcement from the China Manned Space Agency.



