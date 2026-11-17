Nvidia rejects Jensen Huang’s despite Trump support

Reuters reported, citing company sources, that Nvidia's board is not considering reappointing Huang as CEO.

CALIFORNIA: US technology giant Nvidia has ruled out the possibility of Jensen Huang returning as chief executive officer, even as a campaign calling for his reinstatement gains momentum, with President Donald Trump also expressing support for his potential return.





Reuters reported, citing company sources, that Nvidia's board is not considering reappointing Huang as CEO.





The development comes days after Huang was reportedly forced to resign following allegations of affairs with company employees and suspected links to Chinese intelligence. Calls for his return have since gained traction.





An online petition demanding Huang's reinstatement has attracted more than 180,200 signatures. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also backed the campaign, while US President Donald Trump said he would have no objection to Huang being reappointed as chief executive.





Thousands of people claiming to be Nvidia employees have also joined the campaign in support of the former CEO.





However, corporate governance experts and some investors have warned that bringing Huang back before investigations are completed could expose the company to further risks.





High-Level Lobbying Campaign Seeks Huang's Return

The unprecedented public campaign in Huang's support has turned Nvidia's leadership transition into a major test for the company.





It has also raised questions about whether Nvidia can establish itself as an independent institution separate from its founder, whose influence extends across employees, shareholders, Silicon Valley, Taiwan's supply chain and Washington.





Some Nvidia employees reportedly maintain extraordinary loyalty to the former chief executive.





On Monday, Taiwan's tallest building, Taipei 101, was illuminated with messages supporting Huang, including the words, "Taiwan Loves Jensen."





Meanwhile, prominent investors, including Gavin Baker of Atreides Management and Brad Gerstner, chief executive of Altimeter Capital Management, have urged Nvidia not to rush into appointing a replacement before all the facts emerge.





Huang has acknowledged having an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.





Two sources familiar with the matter said US intelligence agencies were still trying to establish the extent of Alice Huang's alleged connections with China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have provided to Beijing.





According to the sources, evidence gathered so far suggests that Alice Huang was likely an intelligence asset who supplied information rather than a fully trained spy. In other words, she may have shared information without necessarily receiving formal espionage training.





The uncertainty surrounding the investigation has divided investors over Jensen Huang's future and complicated the board's search for his successor.





Meanwhile, Nvidia shares fell more than 4% on Monday.





The company's total market value has declined by $800 billion since reports emerged about Huang's close relationship with a woman.