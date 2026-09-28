Deadly floods and landslides kill at least 21 in Nepal

Nepal floods and landslides kill 21, displace 1,500 as rescuers search for missing.

KATHMANDU: Continuous rainfall since Thursday has killed at least 21 people in western and south-central Nepal, while floods and landslides displaced more than 1,500 people and damaged hundreds of homes, police said.

Deaths were reported in Baglung, Palpa, Myagdi and Dhanusha districts.

Preliminary data collected by the Gandaki Province Police Office showed 11 people died, four were injured and four remained missing in rain-related disasters across the province.

Floods, landslides and inundation affected Baglung, Parbat, Manang, Nawalparasi East, Chitwan, Palpa and Dhanusha, among other districts.

At least 1,500 people from 747 households were displaced. Floods and landslides completely damaged 179 houses and partially damaged 26 others, while another 270 houses were at risk, according to police.

"The details of the damage are still being collected," said Krishna Prasad Koirala, information officer at the Gandaki Province Police Office.

The disasters also completely damaged 12 cattle sheds and partially damaged another, killing at least 44 livestock. Six bridges were completely damaged and two others partially damaged.

Three government offices were completely damaged, three partially, and nine others were at risk. Three two-wheelers and 15 four-wheelers were also damaged. Road and transport services were disrupted in several areas.

Baglung

Baglung recorded the highest human casualties in Gandaki, with 10 deaths and one person missing. Twenty-three houses were completely damaged and four were at risk. Twenty-three heads of livestock died, while 26 households comprising 80 people were displaced. Three government offices were also at risk.

Parbat

Parbat suffered extensive damage to homes and widespread displacement. Flooding in the Kaligandaki River completely damaged 106 houses and partially damaged four, while 82 houses were at risk. A total of 540 people from 162 households were displaced.

Three bridges were damaged in Parbat. Two government offices suffered partial damage and another was at risk.

The Kaligandaki River damaged the Maldhunga bridge along the Mid-Hill Highway connecting Parbat and Baglung districts, halting traffic. Flooding in the Kaligandaki at Pharse, in ward 8 of Jaljala Rural Municipality, inundated settlements and damaged property. About 80 households were moved to safer locations.

Nawalparasi East, Syangja, Tanahun, Lamjung, Kaski, Gorkha, Manang, Myagdi and Mustang

In Nawalparasi East, flooding affected low-lying areas. Fifteen houses were completely damaged and 148 were at risk. A total of 613 people from 162 households were displaced.

In Syangja, 13 houses were completely damaged and 10 were at risk. Twenty-three households comprising 72 people were displaced. One bridge was completely damaged. Police said a Bailey bridge connecting Gulmi and Syangja was also swept away by flood. One government office was completely damaged and another was at risk.

In Tanahun, one person was injured. Floods and landslides completely damaged 10 houses and partially damaged six, while eight houses were at risk. Two cattle sheds were completely damaged and another partially damaged, killing five livestock. One bridge was completely damaged and another partially damaged. Fifty-four people from 18 households were displaced.

Two people were injured in Lamjung. One house was completely damaged and five partially damaged, while four were at risk. Twenty-eight people from eight households were displaced.

Kaski reported damage to homes and government structures. One house was completely damaged and four partially damaged, while another was at risk. Two animals were killed. One government office was completely damaged, another partially damaged, and a third at risk. Ten people from three households were displaced.

In Gorkha, three houses suffered partial damage and 12 were at risk. Two cattle sheds were completely damaged. One bridge and one government office were completely damaged. Forty-three people from 13 households were displaced. A wooden bridge and a madrasa were also at risk, according to police.

In Manang, four houses were completely damaged and four partially damaged. One cattle shed and one bridge were completely damaged. A church was also completely damaged, according to police. Further details were still being collected.

In Myagdi, one person died, one was injured and three remained missing. Six houses were completely damaged and another was at risk. One cattle shed was completely damaged and two livestock died.

The Kaligandaki River damaged a bridge at Pokharebagar along the Beni-Jomsom road, cutting off road links to several local units in Mustang and Myagdi, according to Bharat Kumar Pun, chairman of Annapurna Rural Municipality. Four households comprising 11 people were displaced, while seven four-wheelers were damaged.

In Mustang, one cattle shed was completely damaged, killing 10 livestock. One government office was at risk. One two-wheeler, one four-wheeler and another structure were also damaged.

Five killed in Palpa landslides

Five people died in landslides in Palpa following continuous rainfall.

Krishna Kumari Saru, 59, of Thimure in ward 6 of Ribdikot Rural Municipality, died Saturday after being buried in a landslide. She had gone missing after a landslide swept away her house Friday, police said. Her body was recovered during a search operation Saturday.

On Sunday, Sher Bahadur Chidi, 75, of Rupse in ward 2 of Mathagadhi Rural Municipality, died after a landslide swept him away. His house was also damaged.

In Bhaisakatta of Kaseni, in ward 3 of Mathagadhi Rural Municipality, 75-year-old Lil Bahadur Gharti Magar, 17-year-old Dina Gharti and 15-year-old Jharana Gharti Magar were killed when a landslide swept through the area, said Bhimlal Bhattarai, deputy superintendent of police and information officer at the District Police Office, Palpa.

The landslide fell from an area about 200 meters above the settlement, sweeping away houses, sheds and livestock, said ward chairman Tej Bahadur Gharti Magar. Another house suffered minor damage.

Mathagadhi Rural Municipality chairman Yam Chidi said continuous rainfall had caused damage in several parts of the municipality.

The Kaligandaki River also caused damage at more than a dozen locations in Palpa, including Ridi, Ranimahal, Ramdi, Hudi, Hosdi and Bhujat.

Meanwhile, floodwaters entered the house of Nar Bahadur Baral at Chidipani Simme in Mathagadhi Rural Municipality, causing extensive damage. A landslide swept away cattle sheds belonging to locals Rail Bahadur Damai and Govinda Bahadur Sunari, while the area remained at high risk, said ward chairman Raj Kumar Panthi. Rescue and relief operations were under way for affected families, including Sunari, who has a disability.

One killed in Dhanusha

In Dhanusha, a landslide swept away a house at ward 11 of Anpgachhi in Mithila Municipality, killing 35-year-old Kamala Shrestha, police said.

Four people trapped in the landslide were rescued, while Shrestha's body was recovered, according to police headquarters. Her body was sent to Bardibas for a postmortem examination.

The Nepal Army said it moved residents of ward 2 of Madhyabindu Municipality of Nawalparasi East to safer locations after the Narayani River swelled, increasing the risk of flooding and inundation.

Similarly, residents affected by rising water levels in the Narayani River at Devghat and Bahraghare in Bharatpur, Chitwan, were relocated, according to an Army press statement. The number of houses affected or at risk had yet to be ascertained.

Flood surrounds Talgaon in Manang

Flooding in the Marsyangdi River left Talgaon, the lowest-lying settlement in Manang, isolated like an island.

The river, which runs alongside Talgaon in ward 1 of Nasong Rural Municipality, eroded its banks, leaving the settlement isolated. The village has about 65 households.

According to ward chairman Minrashi Gurung, the river eroded roads leading toward Manang from Sirantal as well as the road on the opposite side connecting Besisahar and Chame.

"There is a cliff and forest on one side, so there is nowhere to go. Marsyangdi has surrounded us," Gurung said. "The water level has fallen slightly, which has brought some relief. But if the river rises again, there will be nowhere to escape."

Talgaon has a police post, health post and school. Eleven houses were completely inundated, while floodwaters entered several other homes.

"The flood entered many houses. There was no way to go anywhere because of the flooding. We have only just started moving around, and we will provide more information after that," Gurung said.

Residents were moved to safer locations, including the village's gomba and school, after floodwaters entered the settlement at night.

The Marsyangdi flood also destroyed the retaining wall and gabion wall previously built to protect Talgaon.