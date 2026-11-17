EU targets Russian banks, oil sector in new sanctions

The EU said the new measures target individuals and organisations operating in economic sectors that provide significant revenue for Russia.

BRUSSELS: The European Union(EU) has announced a fresh package of sanctions against Russia, targeting 50 Russian banks and financial institutions, 113 individuals and entities linked to the country's oil and energy sectors.





In a statement, the EU said the new measures target individuals and organisations operating in economic sectors that provide significant revenue for Russia's war efforts and support its shadow fleet of oil tankers.





The bloc said expanding sanctions on Russia's banking sector was aimed at restricting financial channels used to transfer government revenues and fund military operations.





The latest measures are also intended to limit Russia's ability to generate income through its energy sector and circumvent existing international restrictions.





The European Union reiterated that it would not compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.