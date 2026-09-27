Iran says only diplomacy can resolve US, Israel conflict

Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-SEP-2026
PETROL
-2.27 PKR
Rs. 389.30/ltr
DIESEL
-3.56 PKR
Rs. 404.97/ltr
Headlines
Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

Iran says only diplomacy can resolve US, Israel conflict

Iran announced a peace proposal last week at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TEHRAN: Iran insisted Sunday that only diplomacy can resolve its conflict with the United States and Israel, after President Donald Trump said he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting.


"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on social media. "Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."


Iran announced a peace proposal last week at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators. Trump said Saturday he rejected the plan, arguing that desperation was driving the Iranians' push for an agreement on the key waterway.


"They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House.


Despite Trump's public statements, mediators facilitating Iran's talks with the United States have not officially relayed a US rejection of the plan, according to Araqchi.


"We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them," Araqchi posted.


The US has imposed an economic blockade on Iran to pressure Tehran to stop attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which have drastically reduced shipping through the area even as Trump repeatedly asserts that the US controls the waterway.


The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump had rejected the Iranian proposal, citing unnamed US officials. It said Trump was privately skeptical that Iran would meet his demands and had told his staff that he sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely after the November US midterm elections.


A US official had said earlier that discussions with Iran through mediators were "positive and constructive."


**Conflict Has Disrupted Oil Flows, Harmed Global Economy**


The Iranians also engaged their Saudi rivals regarding the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the stakes of a seven-month-old conflict that has disrupted oil flows through a critical shipping lane and taken a toll on the global economy.


Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday that the proposed deal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and a pause in regional fighting.


"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," Araqchi said. If the US were to agree, the warring parties could start wider talks "on mutually agreed subjects."


That could potentially include discussions of Iran's nuclear program. Trump has said Tehran must never acquire a nuclear bomb, while a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would show no flexibility over its nuclear program even if the US accepted its peace deal.


Iran would grant no concessions over its rights, including enriching uranium or shipping its highly enriched uranium out of the country, the official said.


Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with the CBS show "Face the Nation," said Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear program and other issues, but would not accept "bullying or coercion."


"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks," Pezeshkian said, adding that it had already agreed that "we're not supposed to develop nuclear weapons."


Previous attempts at diplomacy have failed to end the war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks. Since then the war has alternated between pauses and renewed strikes, killing thousands while degrading the conventional forces of Iran and damaging its already ailing economy.


Iran and its allies have retaliated by extending the conflict throughout the region. Iran has struck US allies in the Gulf with drones and missiles, while its Houthi allies in Yemen have targeted Saudi interests.


Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said early Saturday it had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100

Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention