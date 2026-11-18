Iran, US trade strikes as Qatar, Oman press mediation

Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, said it intercepted the attack.

The United States and Iran exchanged military blows Tuesday in and around the Strait of Hormuz, even as Qatar and Oman pressed diplomatic efforts to end a war that is nearly nine months old.





Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it fired drones at a U.S. military radar system at Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain. It also warned the Gulf kingdom over its alliance with Washington and its stance toward Shiite clergy, according to Reuters.





Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, said it intercepted the attack. It reported no casualties or damage.





Later, a U.S. military official said American fighter jets used precision munitions to hit a Guard missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.





The official told Agence France-Presse the strike was carried out in self-defense and was a response to Iranian “aggression targeting US personnel and assets.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity.





Iranian media reported an explosion on Qeshm and cited an Iranian official who said the U.S. attacked the island without damaging infrastructure.





Qatari and Iranian officials met Tuesday, Qatar said, in an effort to mediate an end to the war. Qatari spokesman Majed Al Ansari said the talks aim to bridge perspectives and narrow gaps between proposals. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was in Oman at the same time.





Oman’s Foreign Ministry said he and his Omani counterpart discussed protecting maritime corridors, keeping shipping and trade flowing, and preventing military escalation. Araqchi said on Telegram that he briefed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on an Iranian diplomatic initiative to end the war.





The war began Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. It has since reached a stalemate. The conflict has unsettled the Middle East and pushed up global energy prices.





President Donald Trump has said he might refrain from attacking Iran if the U.S. does not face what he called provocations from Tehran or from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.





He has also said the U.S. will keep its naval blockade of Iran because Tehran has continued to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. That issue is a sticking point in the negotiations.





Trump said Tuesday the U.S. was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack in Washington using a so-called dirty bomb. A reporter had asked him about a CNN report that cited U.S. intelligence assessments.





Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed the report as “baseless allegations” and part of a U.S. campaign to lay “the media groundwork for their sinister designs.” CNN’s report was not verified.