Jeffrey Epstein's death back in spotlight after seven years as murder claims emerge

Freeman said he spent nearly a year reviewing previously unpublished autopsy photographs and medical documents supplied by Epstein's brother.

New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner continues to stand by its original conclusion that Epstein died by suicide

LONDON: Seven years after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell, fresh forensic claims have reignited controversy over his death, with a prominent scientist suggesting that the disgraced financier may have been killed rather than died by suicide.





Professor Michael Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, presented his findings Monday, Nov. 16, at Middle Temple in London, challenging the official explanation of Epstein's death in August 2019.





Freeman said he spent nearly a year reviewing previously unpublished autopsy photographs and medical documents supplied by Epstein's brother, Mark.





He also created detailed 3D computer models to examine the injuries and reconstruct possible circumstances surrounding the financier's death.





According to Freeman, several injuries documented during the examination raised questions about the original suicide ruling.





He pointed to deep bleeding in the tissues of Epstein's left shoulder, along with injuries around his neck, arguing that these findings were more consistent with an assault than with suicide.





During an interview with BBC Newsnight, Freeman said he believed Epstein was most likely strangled by another person.





However, when asked who could have been responsible, the forensic expert said he had no knowledge of the identity of any possible attacker.





Despite the renewed allegations, New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner continues to stand by its original conclusion that Epstein died by suicide.





A 2023 investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice identified major failures inside the prison, including inadequate supervision of Epstein and problems with surveillance cameras.





However, investigators found no evidence that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Freeman has not yet succeeded in having his findings published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.





Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he was discovered dead in his cell in August 2019.





His death has remained the subject of widespread public scrutiny, and Freeman's latest claims have brought renewed attention to questions surrounding the circumstances of his final hours.





However, the new forensic interpretation has not overturned the official suicide determination.