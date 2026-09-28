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Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100

Siti Hasmah was among Malaysia’s early Malay women doctors and worked in public health.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is mourning on the death of Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who died on Monday, Sept. 28, at the age of 100 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.


Her death marks the end of a seven-decade marriage and the life of a pioneering doctor who became a prominent public figure through her work in health and social causes.


Siti Hasmah’s death was confirmed by her son, Mokhzani Mahathir, according to Malaysia’s state news agency Bernama. She had turned 100 on July 12 and had been married to Mahathir since 1956.


The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August and raised seven children.

Unlike many political spouses who remain largely behind the scenes, Siti Hasmah built a public identity through medicine, community service and advocacy.


She was among Malaysia’s early Malay women doctors and worked in public health before becoming widely known for supporting maternal and child health, family planning, literacy, drug-abuse prevention and other social causes.


Her life was closely linked to one of the most recognizable political figures in Malaysia. Mahathir, now 101, served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020, making him Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister.


His first period in office coincided with rapid industrial growth and major economic changes in the country. Siti Hasmah met Mahathir while they were studying medicine in Singapore in the late 1940s. She later accompanied him through decades of public life, including both of his terms as prime minister.


Mahathir has previously credited his wife as a major source of support throughout his career. He praised her determination to earn a university degree at a time when higher education was uncommon among many Malay women.

The late Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali has been laid to rest beside the late Tun Endon Mahmood at the National Mausoleum in Precinct 20, Putrajaya.


Mourners stood beside the grave, the ceremony included the recitation of the talqin, an Islamic ritual that reminds the deceased of the teachings of faith, followed by prayers led by Masjid Putra Grand Imam Muhamad Zakuwa Rodzali.


Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the government has asked the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Chief of the Armed Forces to make the necessary arrangements for Dr. Siti Hasmah to receive a state funeral. He said her family decided to have her buried at the National Mausoleum.


News of her death was also announced in Malaysia's Parliament, where lawmakers observed a brief Islamic prayer in her honor. Malaysian leaders and public figures have since expressed condolences to her family.

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