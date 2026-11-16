Narendra Modi’s “soil on the phone” remark draws online ridicule

Social media mocks the Prime Minister’s phrasing at a farm conference, but IIT-linked sensor tools exist, though they need a separate device.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on AI-based soil testing have drawn a wave of mockery on social media, three days after he made them at an agriculture conference in the capital.





Speaking at the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference at Bharat Mandapam on 12 November 2026, Modi said farmers would soon be able to test soil using a mobile phone. He said farmers only need to put a little soil on the phone, in remarks reported in Hindi as “Mobile phone par aap mitti thodi daal dijiye.” The remark was meant to illustrate tools that help farmers choose crops and use fertilizer more efficiently.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





On X, users called the comment naive and a sign of a leader out of his depth. Several posts joked that the phone would need a degree in science, and others linked it to earlier remarks by Modi that critics found technically muddled. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted, saying that when Modi looks away from the teleprompter, there is an accident.





In the same address, Modi urged farmers to adopt chemical-free natural farming and warned that excess fertilizer and pesticide use is damaging soil health. He also highlighted government support through subsidies, technology, solar energy and crop diversification.





Not the first time





Modi’s off-the-cuff technical remarks have drawn ridicule before. In August 2018 he described a tea seller who captured sewer gas with an inverted utensil and a pipe. Critics said this oversimplified methane harvesting, which is not as easy as passing a pipe through a sewer. Supporters countered that he was praising ordinary citizens’ ingenuity.





In 2019 his “cloud cover” remark about the Balakot air strikes left many on Twitter scratching their heads. Soon after, he was mocked for saying he sent a digital camera photo by email in 1987–88, when critics noted that email reached India only in 1995.





A ThePrint opinion piece argued that such gaffes hurt Modi but that his political capital is large enough to absorb them.





The Prime Minister’s Office had not publicly responded to the criticism at the time of writing, based on the reports reviewed.











