Pakistan ranks fourth among Dubai airport's top passenger markets

Pakistan ranked ahead of the United States and Germany among the airport's leading country markets during the July-September period.

DUBAI: Pakistan emerged as the fourth-largest international passenger market for Dubai International Airport in the third quarter of 2026, with 800,000 passengers travelling between the UAE and Pakistan, according to figures released by Dubai Airports.





Pakistan ranked ahead of the United States and Germany among the airport's leading country markets during the July-September period.





India topped the list with 2.6 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.4 million and the United Kingdom with 1.3 million.





Dubai International Airport handled 50.4 million passengers during the first nine months of 2026.





Passenger traffic reached 18.8 million in the third quarter, while August was the busiest month, recording 6.6 million passengers.





Dubai Airports expects annual passenger traffic to exceed 70 million by the end of 2026.





Dubai International Airport is connected to 235 destinations across 101 countries through a network of 57 airlines.