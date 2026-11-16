Ukraine's biggest drone attack sends shockwaves across 16 Russian regions

The latest attack highlights the growing use of drones by both countries.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said approximately 600 Ukrainian drones had been directed toward the Moscow

MOSCOW: Ukraine launched its largest overnight drone assault against Russia since the full-scale war began in 2022, striking a key bridge and targeting oil refineries as fighting between the two countries continues to intensify.





Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday, Nov. 16, that its air defense systems had intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian drones across 16 regions. The reported number surpassed the previous record of 1,254 drones intercepted on Oct. 29.





The latest attack highlights the growing use of drones by both countries as they continue targeting energy facilities, industrial sites and other important infrastructure.





The strikes have increased as Russia steps up its own drone and missile attacks across Ukraine. The latest wave of attacks also came despite peace negotiations supported by the United States in Abu Dhabi last week.





Those discussions marked the first round of such talks in nine months. Separately, two U.S. representatives held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said approximately 600 Ukrainian drones had been directed toward the Moscow region since Sunday evening. Russian air defense forces reportedly intercepted 191 of them.





Russia's Defense Ministry also reported intercepting drones over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia seized and annexed in 2014, along with areas over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.





Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed leader of Crimea, said a major road and railway bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's Krasnodar region was hit during the overnight assault.





The Kremlin described the damage as minor. Authorities temporarily closed road traffic to allow repair work, while railway services continued operating as usual, according to Russia's Transport Ministry.





In the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported fires at four industrial facilities in the city of Azov. Emergency crews were sent to the affected locations to respond to the damage.





Officials also reported a fire at an industrial facility in Ilsky, in the Krasnodar region, an area that includes an oil refinery. Six people, including children, suffered injuries from falling drone debris, local authorities said.





Ukraine has significantly increased its attacks on Russian oil refineries since late October, putting additional pressure on the country's energy sector.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the attacks had taken more than half of Russia's oil refining capacity offline. However, Reuters reported that it could not independently confirm the claim.





Two industry sources told Reuters last week that recent Ukrainian drone strikes had reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by approximately 30%.





Russian officials and local media also reported that fuel shortages had returned in at least six regions last week. However, they said the situation had not yet reached the level of the widespread gas station lines reported during the summer.





Despite rising military tensions, Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on a major prisoner exchange during last week's negotiations in Abu Dhabi.





However, the discussions failed to produce significant progress on other major issues, particularly territorial disputes.





Russia currently controls approximately one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. Meanwhile, the front line has remained largely unchanged for several months, showing little movement in the ongoing conflict.





With both countries continuing to target critical infrastructure and energy facilities, the latest attacks highlight the growing intensity of a war that has yet to produce a clear path toward peace.