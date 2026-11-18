Xi greets Trump with a hug on tarmac as POTUS lands in China for APEC summit

China is hosting the summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Shenzhen, a booming hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.





SHENZHEN: President Donald Trump arrived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported.





Chinese leader Xi Jinping greeted Trump with a hug on the tarmac, an unprecedented honor, according to the reports.





Trump flew to China from the Philippines, where he attended another summit. Images from that gathering show him meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.





China is hosting the summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Shenzhen, a booming hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.





Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day before a historic three-way summit with Trump in the city.





Thursday’s trilateral meeting has raised fears that the three powerful leaders could decide Ukraine’s fate without Kyiv and Europe at the table, and seek to divide the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.





Washington had signaled that Ukraine was not expected to be addressed, a topic Xi has made clear he does not see as China’s concern. Trump then said it would be discussed.





China has said only that the leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations” on the sidelines of the APEC meeting.





According to Washington, the leaders also are expected to discuss the Iran war and nuclear disarmament. A bilateral nuclear weapons treaty between the U.S. and Russia expired in February.





Beijing has long maintained that the U.S. and Russia should reduce their much larger nuclear arsenals before it will agree to talks on its smaller stockpile.